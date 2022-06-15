Tokikivunuku favorite for blue ribbon

Suva Grammar School’s Elijah Tokikivunuku.

Suva Grammar School’s Elijah Tokikivunuku is the favorite for the senior boys 100 meters blue ribbon event at the Coca Cola Suva Zone 2 Games currently underway.

Tokikivunuku ran a time of 10.60 seconds in the 100m senior heats.

The second fastest time belongs to Tevita Mocekinasau also of Suva Grammar who finished in in 11.01 seconds.

Article continues after advertisement

Gospel High School student Manueli Ramasoli is third fastest clocking 11.11 seconds.

The 100 meters final will commence at 2pm.