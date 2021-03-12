Tikonilia favourite to win blue ribbon event in Suva Zone 1

Nasinu Secondary School sprint king Tomasi Tikonilia is a favourite for the blue ribbon final of the Suva Zone One Competition.
Tikonilia ran a time of 10.93 seconds in the senior boys 100m heats at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.
The 400m heats is currently underway.
