Three Team Fiji athletes book semi-final spot

[Source: FASANOC/ Facebook]

Team Fiji athletes Banuve Tabakaucoro, Tony Lemeki and Lasarusa Senibale breezed through the Men’s 100-metre heats to book a place in the semi-final at the Pacific Mini Games.

Banuve clocked the fastest time of 10.93s, Lemeki recorded 11.31s, while Senibale finished with a time of 11.21s last night in Saipan, Northern Marianas.

The three runners qualifies for the semifinals which will be held today at 6:30pm.

In the women’s 100m, Braelynn Yee finished in 6th place in the final running a time of 13.09s.

In the final of the men’s 10,000m, Avikash Lal braved the scorching sun and high humid conditions to cross the finish line in a time of 36:09.03s and a 5th place finish.