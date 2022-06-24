Three more gold for Team Fiji

Team Fiji Men's 4 x 100m relay team after winning gold [Source: Athletics Fiji]

Team Fiji won three gold and two bronze medals in athletics at the Pacific Mini Games in Saipan, Northern Marianas yesterday.

High jumper Malakai Kaiwalu defended his 2017 Mini Games gold after clearing the bar at 1.97 meters beating his Papua New Guinea opponent who failed all his attempts on the same height.

The men’s 4×100 meters relay team of Banuve Tabakaucoro, Tony Lemeki, Lasarusa Senibale and Samuela Railoa finished first in 41.17 seconds to claim gold.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Anushil Kumar]

PNG was leading for 350 meters before the Pacific’s fastest man, Tabakaucoro strode past the Samoa and PNG runners for his second gold at the Games.

Fiji’s third gold was won by Iosefo Rakesa with a new personal best of 36.93m in the men’s javelin ambulant ambulatory final.

There were bronze medals for long distance champion Yeshnil Karan in the 5000 meters and Railoa who clocked 48.59 seconds in the 400 meters final.