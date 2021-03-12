Thomas Baker leads Nadroga zone medal tally

The Nadroga Navosa Secondary Schools Zone is currently underway at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Following the finals of some track and field events this morning, Thomas Baker Secondary School is leading both the boys and girls divisions.

The Nanoko based school from Navosa is at the top of the boys table with 2 gold and 1 silver while defending champion Cuvu College is second with 1 gold and 2 silver.

Sigatoka Methodist College is third with 1 gold.

Looking at the girl’s category, Thomas Baker leads with 1 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze followed by Navosa Central College and Saint Theresa College with 1 gold and 1 silver.

The zone meet will end tomorrow.