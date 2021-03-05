Teams will be out to defeat ACS says Raboiliku

With the Triple ‘N’ Zone commencing this afternoon all eyes will be on defending girl’s champion Adi Cakobau School.

Athletics coach Antonio Raboiliku says this year has been tough for the school given the challenges faced by the recent cyclones and the COVID-19 pandemic.

He says the athletes had little time to prepare for the Zone after the inter-house but it does not deter them from trying to defend the girl’s title.

“It is our job now is try and take the team where we have left off. We are not underestimating anyone and we actually encourage our athletes to be strong in all the events.”

Raboiliku adds the participating schools will be out to dethrone ACS and they are ready for the challenge.

The Triple ‘N’ Zone starts at 3.30pm with the 3000m open grade event at ANZ Stadium in Suva.

It continues tomorrow at 9am with the other events.

You can catch all the action on Friday LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.