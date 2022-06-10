Team Fiji wins relay gold at Oceania meet

[Photo Supplied]

Team Fiji secured one gold and one bronze medal at the end of day three at the Oceania Athletics Championships in Mackay, Australia.

The gold medal was awarded to the Men’s 4x100m relay team after Australia Team B was disqualified.

The team was made up of Waisale Inoke, Banuve Tabakaucoro, Nikola Raiqeu and Ratu Meli Romuakalou and they ran a time of 41.64s.

Waisale Inoke scooped bronze in the Under 20 Men’s Long Jump final with a personal best of 7.06m, and it was just 1cm short of New Zealand’s Angus Lyver who won silver.

Australia’s Blake Shaw took the gold with a winning jump of 7.29m.