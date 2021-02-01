Tabakaucoro's top picks for blue ribbon event

Natabua High School senior boy’s sprinter, Josevata Rasoi, and Suva Grammar School’s Tevita Sokiveta are Banuve Tabakaucoro’s top pick to win the Coca-Cola Games blue ribbon event.

Rasoi caught the attention of the Pacific Sprint King during the Lautoka Zone last month when he clocked a time of 10.75 seconds in the senior boy’s 100-metre race.

Meanwhile, Sokiveta ran with Banuve during the Easter Championship on Saturday in the 100m events.

Sokiveta ran an unofficial time of 10.64 seconds in the Suva Zone 2.

Banuve says he will not rule out the boys from the Tailevu based schools like Ratu Kadavulevu School and Queen Victoria School.

“The boy from Natabua looks pretty solid. Not going to count out other guys in our zone as well he came out and competed as well. So I am pretty happy as well and I am also considering the boys from Tailevu as well, QVS and RKS.”

Tabakaucoro currently holds the 100m record of 10.43 seconds set in 2011.

The Coca Cola Games is scheduled from April 22nd to the 24th at ANZ Stadium in Suva.