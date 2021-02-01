Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Athletics

Tabakaucoro's top picks for blue ribbon event

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
April 5, 2021 7:51 am
Tevita Sokiveta [left] and Josevata Rasoi

Natabua High School senior boy’s sprinter, Josevata Rasoi, and Suva Grammar School’s Tevita Sokiveta are Banuve Tabakaucoro’s top pick to win the Coca-Cola Games blue ribbon event.

Rasoi caught the attention of the Pacific Sprint King during the Lautoka Zone last month when he clocked a time of 10.75 seconds in the senior boy’s 100-metre race.

Meanwhile, Sokiveta ran with Banuve during the Easter Championship on Saturday in the 100m events.

Article continues after advertisement

Sokiveta ran an unofficial time of 10.64 seconds in the Suva Zone 2.

Banuve says he will not rule out the boys from the Tailevu based schools like Ratu Kadavulevu School and Queen Victoria School.

“The boy from Natabua looks pretty solid. Not going to count out other guys in our zone as well he came out and competed as well. So I am pretty happy as well and I am also considering the boys from Tailevu as well, QVS and RKS.”

Tabakaucoro currently holds the 100m record of 10.43 seconds set in 2011.

The Coca Cola Games is scheduled from April 22nd to the 24th at ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.