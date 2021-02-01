Tabakaucoro's last chance in 200m

This is not the end of the road for the Pacific sprint king Banuve Tabakaucoro after he failed to make the qualifying time to the Olympics during the National Easter Championship.

Tabakaucoro who was part of the National Easter Championship, which is also an Olympic qualifying ran a time of 10.79 seconds in the 100 metres open final at the ANZ Stadium.

The qualifying time set by the International Association of Athletics Federations is 10.5 seconds.

Article continues after advertisement

Banuve says one of the main factors that has deterred his training is the competition from local athletes.

He will need to clock a much better time in the 200 metres later today to meet the qualifying time.

Also competing for an Olympic spot at Easter Championship is triple jump champion Eugene Volmer, will be taking part at 2pm.