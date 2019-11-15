Home

Athletics

Tabakaucoro pleased with ranking

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
April 4, 2020 4:42 pm
Pacific Games gold medalist Banuve Tabakaucoro

Pacific Games gold medalist Banuve Tabakaucoro is pleased with his current position in the international standings.

Tabakaucoro says he is trying his best to qualify by merit but at the same time making sure that he is adding to his total points.

This is as shot-put champion, Mustafa Fall is not far behind in ranking and is also eyeing the Olympic quota spot.

Speaking to FBC Sports, the Bau bullet says he is grateful to compete with another elite athlete for the lone spot.

“For an event like shot-put, we haven’t had any shot-putters come through for Fiji and I’m just so proud of him and what he has done for Fiji and for the throwers here in Fiji and he is really stepping up.”

Both athletes are currently training at their respective homes as gyms and other training facilities have been closed down in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

