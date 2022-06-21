Tabakaucoro, Lal in action today

[Source: FASANOC/ Facebook]

Pacific’s fastest man Banuve Tabakaucoro is one of five athletes that will be running today at the Pacific Mini Games in Saipan, Northern Marianas.

Athletics starts today with Tabakaucoro, Tony Lemeki, Lasarusa Senibale and Braelynn Yee featuring in the 100m heats at 6:15pm.

Long distance champion Avikash Lal will also be in action and is expected to win a medal in the men’s 10,000m final at 7:15pm.

The athletics team spent the last couple of days getting used to the humid weather, scorching sun, and the brand-new track at the Oleai Sports Complex.



Meanwhile, Team Fiji won three bronze medals and a silver yesterday in weightlifting and women’s Va’a 500m.



