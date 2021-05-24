Home

Athletics

Tabakaucoro just days away from his Olympics debut

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 22, 2021 5:40 am
Banuve Tabakaucoro prepares for his Olympic debut [Source: FASANOC]

The Pacific’s fastest man is now living the dream and can’t wait to feature in his first Olympic Games.

Banuve Tabakaucoro left athletics and pursued a rugby dream for over a year but now he’s just days away from his Olympics debut.

Some athletes may have given up hope along the way but not Tabakaucoro.

He says Team Fiji now has a much bigger role to play not only at the Games but for the country as well.

“We are going through a tough time right now and hopefully, Team Fiji can come out here and just do their best and you know put a smile on your faces”.


[Source: FASANOC]

Team Fiji will move into the Olympic Games village today before the opening ceremony tomorrow where Jerry Tuwai and Fijiana captain Rusila Nagasau are the flag bearers.

The men’s sevens rugby competition starts next Monday with Fiji taking on hosts Japan at 12pm in the first pool match followed by Canada at 8pm on the same day and the last group game against Great Britain next Tuesday at 12:30pm.


[Source: FASANOC]

