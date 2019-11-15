Tabakaucoro chases Olympic dream

Pacific Sprint King Banuve Tabakaucoro is on the run to make his Olympic dream a reality.

Banuve is one of the two athletes that is vying for the lone universality spot allocated to Athletics Fiji for the Olympic Games.

This is Banuve’s second attempt to compete in the Games after he turned down the universality spot in 2016 after failing to qualify on merit to the Rio Olympics.

The Pacific’s 100 and 200 meters champion says he has competed in other tournaments but the Olympic Games is something he is yet to cross off the list.

He says he has set his focus and he is committed to training and striving to make his Olympic dream a reality.