Suva Zone One starts tomorrow

Expect fireworks at the Coke Games Suva Zone 1 athletics competition which starts tomorrow at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Twenty-four schools from Suva and Namosi will battle it out in the boys and girls division.

Meet manager Uraia Toribau says he is expecting the meet to be much bigger than the previous years.

“To spectators and old scholars, the gates on Thursday will be opened at 2 o’clock and it’ll be free but on Friday, come in numbers we will start off with 100metres heats at 8.30 in the morning and hopefully, we finishing off by 4.30, that’s we expecting.”

We’re going to be creating a lot of fireworks and the atmosphere will be totally different from previous years.

The zone meet will begin at 2pm tomorrow with the opening ceremony followed by the long-distance events.

It will be a full day of competition on Friday.

You can get all the action from the Suva Zone 1 on Friday LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel.