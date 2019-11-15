Suva Zone One competition begins today

Twenty-four schools will each put up a challenge as the Suva Zone One competition starts in the next hour.

Defending boys champions, Ratu Sukuna Memorial School is wary of a few schools that will give them a run for their money.

RSMS Team manager Faizan Ali says they are not expecting an easy ride for the next two days.

“The challenge will be from schools like Dudley and BMS and from the boys will be getting a lot of challenges from schools like John Wesley and Nasinu Secondary”.

The Suva Zone One starts today with the 1500 metres.

It will continue tomorrow with a full day of competition at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

You can catch all the live action from the zone competition tomorrow on FBC Sports from 8am.