Athletics
Upset in Suva Zone 1 Blue Ribbon run
March 17, 2021 2:53 pm
A surprise result at the Suva Zone 1 Blue ribbon event as Joshua Daudravuni bagged gold for Ratu Sukuna Memorial School.
Daudravuni finished first with a time of 11.23seconds upsetting Nasinu Secondary’s sprint King Tomasi Tikonilia who was the favourite to claim the Blue Ribbon title.
Daudravuni who has never competed in the Coca-Cola Games dedicates the win to his late mother who passed in 2018.
Article continues after advertisement
He won his second gold in the 200m final with a time of 22.54seconds.
In the girl’s senior division, Filomena Nasiliva of Dudley High School claimed the gold medal, running a time of 13.49 seconds.
Sponsored Links