Upset in Suva Zone 1 Blue Ribbon run

A surprise result at the Suva Zone 1 Blue ribbon event as Joshua Daudravuni bagged gold for Ratu Sukuna Memorial School.

Daudravuni finished first with a time of 11.23seconds upsetting Nasinu Secondary’s sprint King Tomasi Tikonilia who was the favourite to claim the Blue Ribbon title.

Daudravuni who has never competed in the Coca-Cola Games dedicates the win to his late mother who passed in 2018.

He won his second gold in the 200m final with a time of 22.54seconds.

In the girl’s senior division, Filomena Nasiliva of Dudley High School claimed the gold medal, running a time of 13.49 seconds.