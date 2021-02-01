Support crucial for athletes: Tabakaucoro

Support is a key element to an athlete’s consistent performance in the Coca-Cola Games.

National Sprint King Banuve Tabakaucoro says with hard work, support is needed to give athletes the extra edge.

He says support gives every individual athlete the boost needed to go the extra mile in whatever event they are taking part in.

“It’s about focusing on what you need to do first and stop worrying about the competition. I believe with the support of the old scholars, doesn’t matter which school if they put in the time to come out here and support the athletes that will really help out as well.”

Tabakaucoro adds he has experienced for himself how the cheers from supporters have been a boost for him in his years of participating in the Fiji Finals.

The Coca Cola games will be held from the 22nd to the 24th of this month at ANZ Stadium in Suva.