Stedman wins second medal

New Zealand Paralympic athlete William Stedman has added another medal to his growing collection.

Stedman won bronze in the men’s T36 400m in Tokyo this afternoon.

Just hours after winning silver in the long jump, Stedman backed it up with a bronze on the track.

The 21-year-old, barely 12 hours after claiming silver in the long jump, showed no signs of fatigue, blitzing down the final straight to claim bronze.

The gold medal was won by Australian James Turner with a Paralympic record of 52.80 seconds.

[Source: tvnz sport]