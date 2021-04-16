Special Games says Tikaram

This year’s Coca Cola Games is quite significant in the context of what Fiji and the world is going through at the moment.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about many challenges, however, Coca Cola Amatil Marketing Manager Lawrence Tikaram says we as Fijians have risen above it.

Tikaram says with the games being given the green light sends a positive message to the world.

‘We just want to share that spirit and be a beacon of hope not only to Fiji but to the world during COVID contained times it sends a very strong message to the world of how Fijians, how resilient we are to be able to come together and provide and promote one of the biggest games ever in the world’.

The Coca Cola Games will be held next Thursday to Saturday at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

You can catch all the action LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.