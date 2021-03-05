Sokiveta and O'Neill reign in 100m

Suva Grammar School’s Tevita Sokiveta is the new blue ribbon champion for the Suva Zone two competition.

Sokiveta clocked an unofficial time of 10.64 seconds.

Tevita Mocenaikasau also of Suva Grammar came in second while Jai Narayan College’s Pranav Dutt was third.

Meanwhile,Marian O’Neill of Saint Joseph Secondary School finished first in the senior girls final.