Athletics

Sokiveta and O'Neill reign in 100m

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
March 5, 2021 1:54 pm
Suva Grammar School’s Tevita Sokiveta

Suva Grammar School’s Tevita Sokiveta is the new blue ribbon champion for the Suva Zone two competition.

Sokiveta clocked an unofficial time of 10.64 seconds.

Tevita Mocenaikasau also of Suva Grammar came in second while Jai Narayan College’s Pranav Dutt was third.

Sokiveta won the senior boys 100 meters final with a time of 10.64 seconds.

Meanwhile,Marian O’Neill of Saint Joseph Secondary School finished first in the senior girls final.

