Six-year High Jump record broken in Triple ‘N’ Zone

The six-year record for the Triple ‘N’ Zone senior girl’s high jump has been broken.

The record was broken by Adi Cakobau School’s Yvonne Nalewabau with a jump of 1.45 meters.

Nina Nakula also went in the books with a jump of 1.40m as well as Nakasi High School’s Bernadette Yalewanirabe jumping a height of 1.35m.

Article continues after advertisement

The record was set by Koleta of ACS in 2015 of 1.28m.

Earlier in the day, two records were broken in the 1500m event.

A record was broken by first-timer Jemesa Niukula of Waimala Secondary School who broke the senior boy’s 1500 metres event.

Niukula clocked a time of 4 minutes 36 seconds to beat the previous record of 4 minutes 41 seconds held by Waidina Secondary School.

The second record was broken in the sub-junior 1500metre by Rosivela Matanimeke of Waidina Secondary Secondary with a time of 5 minutes 7.26seconds.

The previous record was held by Rewa Secondary School in 2017 of 5 minutes 27.6seconds.