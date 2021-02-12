Athletics
Six-year High Jump record broken in Triple ‘N’ Zone
March 12, 2021 11:28 am
The six-year record for the Triple ‘N’ Zone senior girl’s high jump has been broken.
The record was broken by Adi Cakobau School’s Yvonne Nalewabau with a jump of 1.45 meters.
Nina Nakula also went in the books with a jump of 1.40m as well as Nakasi High School’s Bernadette Yalewanirabe jumping a height of 1.35m.
The record was set by Koleta of ACS in 2015 of 1.28m.
Earlier in the day, two records were broken in the 1500m event.
A record was broken by first-timer Jemesa Niukula of Waimala Secondary School who broke the senior boy’s 1500 metres event.
Niukula clocked a time of 4 minutes 36 seconds to beat the previous record of 4 minutes 41 seconds held by Waidina Secondary School.
The second record was broken in the sub-junior 1500metre by Rosivela Matanimeke of Waidina Secondary Secondary with a time of 5 minutes 7.26seconds.
The previous record was held by Rewa Secondary School in 2017 of 5 minutes 27.6seconds.