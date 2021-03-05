Sila Central out to claim boys title in Triple N Zone

Sila Central High School is aiming to go a step higher this year in the Triple N Zone competition.

The Nausori- based school wanted to set the record straight last year against rival Lelean Memorial School after finishing second to the boys from Davuilevu in the 2019.

Athletics Coach, Christopher Waqa says they want to claim the boy’s title for the zone this year.

“We hope to get some of that from the boys and hopefully push with the girls division. ACS and Lelean has always been in the top with the boys and girls but we hope to pull away some of those medals.”

19 schools will compete in the Triple N Zone which starts on Thursday with the 3000m open grade.

The meet will continue on Friday with the finals at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

The Triple ‘N’ Zone meet will be shown LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel.