Sila Central banks on new athletes

Sila Central High School is banking on its sub-junior and junior athletes to deliver the goods in the Triple ‘N’ zone.

Officials were impressed with the performances of the new athletes who produced some promising results in the school’s inter-house meet today.

Athletics Coach, Christopher Waqa, says they scouted for new athletes today.

“From last year’s squad a lot have left. Now we are in a rebuilding and we’ll see how it goes from here after we select our squad.”

Waqa adds what’s also pleasing is the performance of field athletes which has improved compared to previous years.

Comparing the results from both the field and tracks, Waqa says Sila Central will produce some surprising results in the zone.

The Triple N zone will be held from the 11th to the 12 of next month at the ANZ Stadium.