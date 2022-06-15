SGS leads Suva zone 2

Suva Grammar School is currently leading both the boys and girls divisions medal tally at the Coca- Cola Suva Zone 2 meet at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

The defending boys champion leads with 3 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze.

In second place is Marist Brothers High School with 2 gold, 5 silver and 5 bronze.

Yat Sen follows closely in third place with 1 gold medal.

In the girls division, Suva Grammar School leads with 3 gold, 3 silver and 2 bronze medals.

Second place is Ratu Latianara College with 1 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze medal.

Saint Joseph Secondary School is in third place with 1 gold medal.

The 100 meter heats is currently underway.