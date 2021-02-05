Secondary schools start inter-house competitions

Following the confirmation and reassurance by the Minister for Education Rosy Akbar last week, schools will start their inter-house this week.

Marist Brothers High School will have its inter-house at the ANZ Stadium today.

MBHS Principal Akuila Vute says their program will start at 8:30 this morning.

Meanwhile, Ratu Kadavulevu School had a mini meet yesterday before their inter-house next week.

Suva Grammar School will hold their inter-house on Saturday.

The Coca-Cola Games will be held from the 22nd to the 24th of April at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.