Second gold for Thompson Herah, sets new record

[Photo: Commonwealth Games]

Jamaican sprinter Elaine Thompson-Herah completed a Commonwealth Games double after winning gold in the 200 meters.

She earlier won the 100m title on Thursday and this morning streaked clear of Nigeria’s Favour Ofili and Namibia’s Christine Mboma.

Her winning time of 20.02 seconds is a new Games record, beating the 22.09secs set by Shaunae Miller-Uibo.

Meanwhile, England’s Zharnel Hughes had to settle for silver behind Trinidad and Tobago’s Jereem Richards in the men’s race.

Richards’ personal best time of 19.80secs broke the Commonwealth Games record set by Namibia’s Frankie Fredericks in 1994.