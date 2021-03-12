Savori sets new Ba Zone 1,500m record

Schools from the Ba Zone competition are aiming to cause upsets during the Coca Cola Games as a number of athletes have done incredibly well from yesterday.

With the finals currently underway at Churchill Park in Lautoka, competition between the schools have been good, bringing out the best in the athletes.

14-year-old Kinisemere Savori of Ba Sangam College is one to watch out for, as she set a new Ba Zone record in the junior girls 1,500m with a time of 6m.14seconds.

Savori says now the real work begins.

“My preparation was not that much, when I ran I didn’t decide to come first, I was just deciding to come 2nd or 3rd and now I’m in first.”

In the sub-junior grade, 1,500m, Caroline Qalovere of Ba Sanatan College set a record of 5m 57s while Alefina Volavola of Ba Methodist High School clocked a time of 5m 29s to set a record in the senior girls grade.

As it stands, Xavier College still leads the overall medal tally with a total of 23 gold, 15 silver and 15 bronze.

A D Patel College is in second place with six gold, five silver and two bronze while Kamil Muslim College is closing in at third place with five gold, six silver and eight bronze.

The meet continues at Churchill Park in Lautoka.