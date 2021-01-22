Sauvakacolo back on the tracks

Former Secondary School triple jump champion Fane Sauvakacolo is back on tracks and off to a blazing start to the 2021 indoor track and field season.

The 20-year-old shattered her own school record at the Mel Tjeerdsma Classic at Northwest Missouri State University leaping 10.67 meters.

Her previous school record, set in 2020, was 9.91 meters.

The Southwestern Community College sophomore ranked second in the NJCAA in the triple jump and also owned five of the top 10 marks nationally in the event.

Sauvakacolo also jumped 4.78 meters in the long jump and ran a personal best time of 8.21 seconds in the 60 meter dash at the Classic.

Sauvakacolo continued her improvement at the Jack Jennett Open/UNI JC Open at the UNI Dome in Cedar Falls.

The lone woman on the roster for the Spartans ran another new PR of 8.15 seconds in the 60 meter dash prelims.

Just minutes later, Sauvakacolo claimed an event victory in the 200 meter dash, running a PR of 26.97 seconds.