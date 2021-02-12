Home

Sailo scoops 100m blue ribbon boys title

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
March 12, 2021 4:11 pm
Anare Sailo

Lelean Memorial School will be taking the blue ribbon title after Anare Sailo surprised the crowd with a quick finish at the Triple N Zone competition today.

Sailo ran a time of 10.61 seconds in the Senior Boys 100m final.

Sailo ran a time of 11.37 in the heats earlier in the day.

The 400m final is now underway.

 

