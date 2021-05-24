Safety first for Team Fiji

There are concerns over Team Fiji athlete’s safety when they return from Australia before going to Japan.

The two national sevens sides as well as Banuve Tabakaucoro and Cheyanne Rova will return to Fiji from Australia next Thursday.

They will be joined by Taichi Vakasama, Sally Yee, coaches and the administrative team in Nadi before departing for Narita in Japan.

Team Fiji Chef de Mission, Patrick Bower says their main worry at the moment is the safety and well-being of the athletes while travelling.

“They are desperate to make sure that the team travel, if we are going to travel that they are safe and secure because they will have to travel and transit in Nadi while the rest who are forming the team which are basically the administrative staff and others from ONOC.”

Bower says all Team Fiji athletes travelling from Fiji will have to go into quarantine plus a 92 hour medical test before departure.

All medical tests will be recorded in a certificate issued by the Olympic committee.

They will also go through a 72 hour prior departure test where a second medical certificate will be issued and presented at the airport on arrival in Japan.