Rural schools need more exposure: Miller

Former national athlete Albert Miller believes rural schools need more exposure in athletics competitions.

Miller says athletes from schools that do not have proper training facilities have more capabilities but less exposure and training time.

Miller has been spending time at the ANZ Stadium in Suva for the past weeks training athletes and he says there needs to be consistency in the performance of these athletes which is lacking.

“You’ll see a lot of the rural schools they just don’t have the competition, they need to set up a system where there’s regular competitions for some reason they don’t seem to work with other schools close to them I mean for me that’s an advantage”.

He has encouraged rural and maritime schools to work together with neighboring schools and organize minor athletic competitions so students can have more exposure and experience when coming to bigger events like the Coke Games.

The Coca Cola Games will be held next Thursday to Saturday at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

