Rugby injury pushes Pareti’s athletics career

Fiji-born sprinter Nick Pareti’s hard work has now paid off, after making it to the Australian Junior Track and Field Championship in Sydney.

Despite carrying a rugby injury, Pareti was committed to his training and a testament of this was when he won a medal at the state championship.

Competing against the top athletes in Australia at the National Championship is something the 15-year-old has been looking forward to.

Article continues after advertisement

He will compete in the Under-17 100m and 200m events.

The Ipswich Grammar School boy made the Queensland State Representative team when he placed second in the U17 100m and fourth in the 200m finals at the Queensland State Championship two weeks ago.

The week-long event started yesterday and ends next week.