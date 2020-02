RSMS retains boys division title

Suva Zone 1 boys division champions Ratu Sir Lala Sukuna has retained their title with a total of 16 Gold, 18 Silver and 4 Bronze medals.

Blue ribbon winner, Vereniki Koroi scooped three gold medals.

He won the senior boys 100m, 200m and the 4 by 100m relay event.

Meanwhile, Dudley High School came in second with 10 Gold, 4 silver and 5 Bronze.

Nasinu Secondary School finished in third place, with 7 Gold, 8 Silver and 1 Bronze