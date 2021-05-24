Home

Athletics

Road to Birmingham a challenging one

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
September 7, 2021 3:38 pm
FASANOC Chief Executive, Lorraine Mar

Preparation for the upcoming Commonwealth Games is a major challenge for all participating sports.

The COVID-safe protocols have restricted athletes from training in their respective facilities.

It’s an even more daunting task for a number of team sports that will have to go through a qualifying stage to book a spot at the Games.

Article continues after advertisement

FASANOC chief executive, Lorraine Mar says the road to Birmingham is a lot tougher compared to the preparation done in 2018 for the Gold Coast Games.

“The difficulties we all will have in terms of preparation, the difficulty in access to venues, the difficulty in being able to travel for international competition as well as training camps”.

Mar says having a training bubble is a possibility, but it poses its own challenges.

She says getting all athletes from the different participating sports will be hard.

A total of 15 sports are set to compete for the Commonwealth Games with the national men’s 7s team already booking its spot.

