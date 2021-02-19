RKS work on rebuilding athletes

Defending Coca Cola Games Champion boys division Ratu Kadavulevu School is in a rebuilding phase after a number of its key athletes have left.

Athletes who performed exceptionally well during the Fiji Finals in 2019 have left for further studies while some have joined other schools.

Currently holding its inter-house meet, officials say this year is quite challenging for the school as they had to start from scratch.

They say the fitness and performance of the athletes are not meeting expectations due to the short training and preparation time.

This is also because of the one year lapse given that the Fiji Finals was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

However, some young athletes are showing potential giving the school some hope for what they expect to be a successful year.

Degei House currently leads the medal tally with nine gold, seven silver and six bronze.

The inter-house meet continues at the school ground.