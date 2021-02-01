Home

Athletics

RKS teams up again with Jacks

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
April 1, 2021 4:28 pm

Ratu Kadavulevu School received a timely assistance ahead of the Coca Cola Games.

The school has once again struck a partnership deal with Jacks of Fiji today.

Jacks of Fiji will be the official merchandise sponsors for RKS in athletics and rugby respectively.

Chairman of the RKS Sports Committee Peni Senikarawa says the sponsorship is a boost for the school.

“This partnership provides a platform for the school to implement its sports program which is geared towards promoting wellness and educating the young minds on good moral values which is a challenge at the time where the rights of a child is supreme.”

Jacks of Fiji Marketing Public Relations Officer Biu Tadranu says the continued relationship shared between the parties reflect the success it’s hard over the last three years

“With the last three years, we have achieved success in sports where our key partnership lies in terms of looking after our RKS sports community.”

Tadranu says the partnership surpasses the challenges imposed by the pandemic.

RKS athletes and rugby players will be donning the new merchandise in their respective competitions.

