RKS and Tailevu North reign supreme

Ratu Kadavulevu School and Tailevu North College have done it again, retaining their Tailevu Zone titles.

RKS dominated the boys division with 30 gold, 20 silver and 19 bronze.

Queen Victoria fought hard but settled for second place with 18 gold, 28 silver and 19 bronze medals.

In third place is Tailevu North College managing two gold, one silver and six bronze.

In the girl’s category, Tailevu North flew high with 30 gold, 18 silver and 13 bronze.

Wainibuka Secondary pulled up in the last races bagging eight gold, seven silver and 10 bronze medals.

Settling for third is St Vincent College with six gold, 11 silver and 12 bronze medals.

Nacanieli Rasoqosoqo of RKS was awarded the overall best male athlete while Loraini Vunakece of Tailevu North College scooped the girl’s award.