RKS and Tailevu North leads Tailevu Zone

Defending champions Ratu Kadavulevu School and Tailevu North College continue their dominance at the Tailevu Zone meet today.

The boys from Delainakaikai is leading the boy’s division with six gold, four silver, and one bronze after day one of the competition at ANZ Stadium in Suva.

In second place are rivals from Queen Victoria School with one gold, two silver, and five bronze while in third place is Tailevu North College one gold, and one bronze.

Article continues after advertisement

In the girl’s division, Tailevu North lead with seven gold, three silver, and four bronze.

In second place is Saint Vincent College one gold, two silver, and Dawasamu Secondary School settling for third with one gold.

Four records have been broken so far at the zone competition.

The Tailevu Zone continues tomorrow at ANZ Stadium in Suva.