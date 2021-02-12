Home

Athletics

Rewa Secondary athlete dominates sub-junior girl’s 1500m

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
March 12, 2021 10:21 am

Rewa Secondary School’s Ilisapeci Talanoa has won gold in the 1500m sub-junior girls division in the Triple N Zone.

Talanoa opened day 2 by winning the first gold of the day with a time of 5minutes 23.58 seconds at ANZ Stadium in Suva.

The 13-year-old led the pack throughout the race outclassing, ACS’s Unaisi Maivale and Eseta Vecenaiwasa of Waidina Secondary School.

Article continues after advertisement

In the boy’s sub-junior division, Rosivela Matanimeke won gold while Apisai Natuvou settled for silver.

