Rewa Secondary athlete dominates sub-junior girl’s 1500m

Rewa Secondary School’s Ilisapeci Talanoa has won gold in the 1500m sub-junior girls division in the Triple N Zone.

Talanoa opened day 2 by winning the first gold of the day with a time of 5minutes 23.58 seconds at ANZ Stadium in Suva.

The 13-year-old led the pack throughout the race outclassing, ACS’s Unaisi Maivale and Eseta Vecenaiwasa of Waidina Secondary School.

Article continues after advertisement

In the boy’s sub-junior division, Rosivela Matanimeke won gold while Apisai Natuvou settled for silver.