Athletics

Vunidakua breaks 19-year-old discus record

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
March 17, 2021 9:41 am

Ratu Sukuna Memorial School student Vunidakua Reapi has set a new record in the intermediate girls discus throw at the Suva Zone 1 meet currently underway at the ANZ Stadium.

The Kadavu lass broke a 19-year-old record with a throw of 32.39 in her first attempt.

She broke a record set in 2002 by Dudley High School with a throw of 29.25m.

Her throw was by far the best out of all the throwers recording a throw of 29.85m in the second attempt and 31.22 in the last throw.

