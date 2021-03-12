Vunidakua breaks 19-year-old discus record

Ratu Sukuna Memorial School student Vunidakua Reapi has set a new record in the intermediate girls discus throw at the Suva Zone 1 meet currently underway at the ANZ Stadium.

The Kadavu lass broke a 19-year-old record with a throw of 32.39 in her first attempt.

She broke a record set in 2002 by Dudley High School with a throw of 29.25m.

Her throw was by far the best out of all the throwers recording a throw of 29.85m in the second attempt and 31.22 in the last throw.