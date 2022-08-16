Ratuiloilo carry Saqani’s hopes

Saqani High School Athletics Coach Isireli Koroituku with Jone Ratuiloilo.

The wait is now over for Saqani High School’s lone athlete Jone Ratuiloilo as he makes his return to the Coca-Cola Games.

Unlike other schools coming to the meet, Ratuiloilo is the only athlete representing his school at the Fiji Finals.

He’ll be featuring in the senior boy’s javelin competition.

The Vanua Levu man last participated as a junior in the 2018 Games where he finished in 7th place, but this time around, he’s gunning for a medal.

Ratuiloilo says the pressure is on him because he’ll have to do it alone.

“I know I’ll be competing with some of the best schools from the around the country, so the onus is on me to prove myself. This year will be a whole new level all together as everyone will be hungry to get that podium finish.”

The Games will be held from Thursday until Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can watch all the action on FBC Sports channel.