Ratu Latianara and SGS dominate 3000m

SGS now leads the boys’ medal tally

The girls from Ratu Latianara College dominated the Coke Games Suva Zone 2 3000m claiming both gold and silver medals.

Joana Ratuva clocked a time of 14 minutes and 18 seconds to finish in the first place while teammate Miriama Saudromo settled for silver, finishing just three seconds later.

Suva Grammar School’s Saurara Tadulala came in third with a time of 19 minutes 27 seconds.

SGS however, now leads the boys’ medal tally after Jope Rotabuvere won gold in the 3000m with a time of 10 minutes 44 seconds.

In second place was Tevita Dave of Marist Brothers High school finishing with a time of 10.44.18 while Mikaelel Qiolevu claimed bronze for SGS clocking at 11 minutes 45 seconds.

Suva Zone 2 will continue on Wednesday at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.