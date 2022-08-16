Ratu Finau eyes seven medals

[File Photo]

Ratu Finau Secondary School athletes have been challenged to win a medal each at the Coca-Cola Games that starts on Thursday.

The Lau based school has seven athletes competing in the Cokes this year.

Team Manager Manasa Yavala says their aim is to take seven medals back to Lakeba.

“I already asked the students and their target is to win a medal each so that means a total of seven medals. There’s a lot of potential there we only need to develop their skills.”

Yavala says like other schools from the islands, they have been training in the tracks in the past few days to get the athletes used to the new environment.

Only one athlete will be competing in a long distance track event while the others will run in the 100 and 200 metres.

The Games start on Thursday and ends on Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can also watch it live on FBC Sports.