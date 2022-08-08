Ratu Finau and Rotuma confirmed for Cokes

Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics Association general secretary Vuli Waqa.

Only two maritime schools are confirmed so far for this month’s Coca-Cola Games.

Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics Association general secretary Vuli Waqa says Lau’s Ratu Finau Secondary School and Rotuma are the only outer-islands schools confirmed for now.

“This year’s competition will probably be slightly less. I think due to the effect of COVID-19 some of the zones have lesser number competing in the competition. Maritime, there are only two schools that we know of that are coming in, Ratu Finau from Lakeba and I think Rotuma is also coming in.”

Waqa says they will still accommodate teams that come from the islands even if it’s at the last minute.

More than 2,000 athletes are expected to compete at the HFC Bank Stadium from next Wednesday to Friday in the biggest school’s athletics meet in Fiji.

The Coke Games return after a lapse of two years.