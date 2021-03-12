Ranadi walks a few seconds but sets record

Yasawa High School’s Vesi Ranadi broke the first record of the day in the Lautoka Zone Intermediate Girls 1500m race.

Despite having to walk a few metres to finish the race, Ranadi was able to clock a time of 5 minutes and 49.42 seconds to beat the old time of 6 minutes and 02.71 seconds which was set by Vani Batakinikini of Ba Provincial Freebird Institute.

Ranadi made a brisk start and took an early lead but lost breath in the final lap and could only manage to walk and jog to the finishing line.

However, it was enough to secure her a gold medal and a new record.

Former recorder holder, Batikinikini had to settle for second with a time of 6 minutes and 06.44 seconds.