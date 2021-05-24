Rakesa sets Paralympics target

Training amidst a pandemic with limited resources is not what Iosefo Rakesa imagined his Paralympic preparation will be like.

Despite the limitations, Rakesa is determined to put on a good show as he competes in the shotput and javelin event at his first Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

The 25-year-old says standing up on the podium to get a medal for Fiji is his goal.

“We have to improvise now with whatever we have, I have my set training equipment at home, just a few to help me train and I train with coach Fred who has been very helpful”.

His coach, Fred Fatiaki who guided Iliesa Delana to his historic win at the 2012 Games in London says they had to prepare with the available resources.

“Well we’ll have to deal with whatever we’re facing here in Fiji at the moment he’s training with me in Nausori coming daily from Suva, we’re just hoping that the lockdown comes to an end soon”.

Rakesa will compete in the Paralympic Games which begins on August 24th in Japan.