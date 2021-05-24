Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Bleak outlook for Fiji’s economy due to COVID-19 rampage|8.4 % of eligible individuals now fully vaccinated|Suva businesses enter negotiations with employees|More couples seek counseling services|Lautoka farmers reminded about COVID protocols|Family resorts to backyard gardening|There is great need for support: Ram|Four new mist-blower to boost SCC decontamination effort|Food drive to assist 45 families|Youth arrested for not wearing masks|Staff at Nanuya Island Resort fully vaccinated|City Council shifts to online payment|431 COVID-19 cases with three deaths|Seven-day average increases to 285 cases|COVID-19 vaccination is vital: Dr Devi|Over eight percent population fully vaccinated|Bank forecasts further economic contraction|Services suspended at Suva Immigration Office|Police to question birthday party attendees|Don’t wait for health teams: Doctor Tudravu|Ministry explores potential of vaccinating pregnant women|Police officer among those arrested for breaches|Protocols to allow re-opening of retail sector|Island Pharmacy in Ba decontaminated|Two businesses in Ba closed due to suspected COVID-19 cases |
Full Coverage

Athletics

Rakesa sets Paralympics target

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
July 2, 2021 4:51 pm
Iosefo Rakesa

Training amidst a pandemic with limited resources is not what Iosefo Rakesa imagined his Paralympic preparation will be like.

Despite the limitations, Rakesa is determined to put on a good show as he competes in the shotput and javelin event at his first Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

The 25-year-old says standing up on the podium to get a medal for Fiji is his goal.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have to improvise now with whatever we have, I have my set training equipment at home, just a few to help me train and I train with coach Fred who has been very helpful”.

His coach, Fred Fatiaki who guided Iliesa Delana to his historic win at the 2012 Games in London says they had to prepare with the available resources.

“Well we’ll have to deal with whatever we’re facing here in Fiji at the moment he’s training with me in Nausori coming daily from Suva, we’re just hoping that the lockdown comes to an end soon”.

Rakesa will compete in the Paralympic Games which begins on August 24th in Japan.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.