Rakesa and Vatunisolo wins gold

[Source: FASANOC/FACEBOOK]

Para-athlete Iosefo Rakesa bagged his second Pacific Mini Games gold medal last night at Saipan, Northern Marianas.

Rakesa won gold in the Men’s Shot Put Ambulant Ambulatory event.

Fellow teammate Jimi Onitoro finished third to claim bronze.

Team Fiji’s flag bearer Naibili Vatunisolo also won a gold medal in the Women’s Ambulant Ambulatory Shot Put.

The Nadroga lass threw a distance of 7.42m.

She will also compete in the Commonwealth Games.