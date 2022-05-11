Radradra’s younger brother wins QVS blue ribbon

The younger brother of Semi “The Trailer” Radrada, Netani Waqavatu is out to make a name for himself but in a different sport.

The 16 year old scooped the Blue Ribbon title in the 100 metres final for Tovata house during the Queen Victoria School Inter-House at ANZ Stadium in Suva today.

The Somosomo, Taveuni native says he is happy to return to the tracks after a long break.

Leaving his parents back in Taveuni has been hard, but he is happy for their constant support especially from his brother, Radradra.

His time was not disclosed to the media.