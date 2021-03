Bolatagici bags another gold for RKS

Sailasa Bolatagici has added another gold medal to Ratu Kadavulevu School’s tally in the Tailevu Zone underway at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Qovurua scooped gold in the intermediate boys high jump event with a height of 1.73m.

The 17-year-old outclassed his opponents from Queen Victoria who managed a 1.69 and 1.66m jump respectively.