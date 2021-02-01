Prize money boost by Digicel Fiji for Coca-Cola Games

Digicel Fiji will provide $8000 worth of prize money for the Coca-Cola Games.

The telecommunication company will sponsor the different grade winners in the boys and girls divisions while the best male and female athletes will get handsets.

Chief executive Farid Mohammed says the Fiji Finals is a great event and their assistance will go a long way for the athletes.

Mohammed confirms they have also donated a portion of the money to help Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics Association prepare for the competition.

“So this has given us an opportunity to work with the Fiji secondary schools association and as well as our partners to bring back the Coke Games”

FSSAA General Secretary Vuli Waqa says he is thankful that corporate sponsors such as Digicel continue to show their support.

Waqa adds they look forward to the Fiji Finals.

“I believe that not only the athletes are looking forward, everybody we will all come together and we’re looking forward to make sure the Coke Games of 2021 is really held and not pulled back as it was in 2020”.

The 2021 Coca Cola Games will be held on the 22nd to the 24th of this month at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.